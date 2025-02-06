Janhvi Kapoor Attends Sister Khushi’s Loveyapa Screening, Takes A Day-Off From 'Param Sundari' Shoot

New Delhi: Bollywood hottie Janhvi Kapoor, who has been busy shooting for Param Sundari in Kerala, took a one-day break to fly to Mumbai for the special screening of her sister Khushi Kapoor’s film Loveyapa. Despite her busy schedule, she made sure to be by Khushi’s side for her big moment, celebrating the occasion with family and friends.

Now, with the celebrations wrapped up, Janhvi is set to return to Kerala to resume filming for Param Sundari. Her ability to juggle personal and professional commitments showcases her dedication, and fans are eagerly awaiting both her and Khushi’s upcoming films.

Loveyapa Release

Loveyapa is directed by Advait Chandan, produced by AGS Entertainment and Phantom Studios and distributed by Zee Studios. It is a remake of the 2022 Tamil film Love Today by Pradeep Ranganathan, which itself is an adaptation of his 2020 short film App(a) Lock. It stars Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana and is set to release on February 7, 2025.

Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Films

In 'Param Sundari', Janhvi stars alongside Sidharth Malhotra, with the film being directed by Tushar Jalota. The movie is generating a lot of buzz and is slated for a theatrical release on July 25, 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting this fresh pairing and the intriguing storyline promised by the filmmakers.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is also set to dazzle audiences in Shashank Khaitan's 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', where she will be seen sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan. Additionally, she will also be seen in the Telugu film 'RC 16', directed by Buchi Babu Sana. In this highly anticipated project, she will be starring opposite the charismatic Ram Charan.