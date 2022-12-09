Janhvi Kapoor breaks internet in sexy neon bikini, shows off her bare back, heart-shaped earrings

NEW DELHI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is reportedly in the Maldives, has left internet soaring with her Oh So Hot photos. The actress has jetted off to the island nation for a quick shirt trip and has been teasing her fans with her breathtaking pictures. Only last night, Janhvi had dropped a series of photos where she was seen enjoying her vacation to fullest. And now, the 'Dhadhak' actress has shared a set of photos flaunting her killer toned figure and hot curves in neon bikini set.

The beautiful photos show the actress enjoying the sun and sea in Maldives. She is dishing out some severe fashion goals in neon bikini. The pictures have set the internet on fire as everyone is swooning over her beauty. She captioned the photos writing, "The last 24 hours were fun". Her photos are most likely to make some of the watchers pack their bags and jet off to an exotic beach location.

Janhvi, who was last seen in survival thriller 'Milli', produced by her father Boney Kapoor, will next be seen in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkumaar Rao. She recently wrapped the shoot of her film 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2023.