Janhvi Kapoor Chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' At Dahi Handi Event In Mumbai, Here’s How Netizens Reacted!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, currently promoting her upcoming romantic-comedy Param Sundari, added a touch of glamour and festive spirit to Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai on Saturday. The actress participated in a local Dahi Handi event, where she was seen enthusiastically engaging with the crowd and taking part in the traditional rituals.

Traditional Glamour Meets Festive Vibe

Dressed in a soft pastel traditional outfit, Janhvi wore an embroidered blouse paired with a flowing skirt. Her hair was styled in a braid adorned with traditional accessories, and she completed the look with a statement necklace and chunky earrings. The videos from the event, now viral on social media, show Janhvi surrounded by a cheering crowd as she celebrated the occasion with BJP MLA Ram Kadam.

Also Read | Elvish Yadav Firing Case: From CCTV Footage To 'Bhau Gang' Claiming Responsibility, All You Need To Know About The Shooting Incident

A Patriotic Chant at Religious Festival

In one of the most circulated clips, Janhvi can be heard chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” moments before breaking the Dahi Handi matki with a coconut. While the crowd appeared delighted at the time, the video quickly became a talking point online, though not entirely for the intended reasons.

Mixed Reactions Online

The moment sparked a wave of reactions from netizens. Many joked that Janhvi seemed to have confused Janmashtami with Independence Day, which was celebrated earlier in the same week. One user quipped, “Sanskrit ke paper mein calculator le gaya,” while another wrote, “Rotated so hard between festivals this week that she forgot their names and reasons.” A third comment simply read, “New Glitch.”

However, not all responses were critical. Some social media users defended Janhvi, calling it an “innocent mistake” and pointing out that patriotism knows no occasion. “There’s no good or bad occasion to say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’,” read one supportive comment.

Also Read | Param Sundari Trailer OUT: Sidharth-Janhvi Romance With SRK-Rajinikanth References, Banter & Laughter

Others, however, urged Bollywood celebrities to be more mindful during public festival appearances. “Please don’t ruin Hindu festival celebrations. If you’re here for film promotion, understand the festival’s significance first,” one user commented.

There's no good or bad occasion to say Bharat Mata Ki Jai — Chandan J (@atalbhartiya) August 16, 2025

I request all bollywood celebrities please don't ruin hindus festival celebration if you are here for film promotion then kindly understand what festival it's and understand it's importance — Jash (@jeetcasm) August 16, 2025

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Param Sundari, where she stars opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film is a cross-cultural romantic drama that explores the love story between a Punjabi boy and a Malayali girl, highlighting how their relationship overcomes cultural differences and personal challenges.