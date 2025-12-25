Janhvi Kapoor Condemns ‘Barbaric’ Lynching Of Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh, Earns Praise From Netizens

New Delhi: Actor Janhvi Kapoor has condemned the killing of 27-year-old Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh. The Homebound actress wrote a detailed note describing the killing as “slaughter” and calling it an act of barbaric and deeply inhumane violence.

The actress also called out extremism.

"What is happening in Bangladesh is barbaric. It is slaughter, and it is not an isolated incident. If you don't know about his inhumane public lynching, read about it, watch the videos, and ask questions. And if, despite all of this, you feel no rage, then it is exactly this kind of hypocrisy that will destroy us before we know it," Janhvi wrote.

The Homebound actor added, “We will continue to cry about things halfway across the globe while our own brothers and sisters are burnt to death. Extremism in any and every form needs to be called out and condemned before we forget our humanity.”

Dipu Chandra Das’s Killing

Dipu Chandra Das was a 25-year-old Hindu garment factory worker who was brutally killed in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, Bangladesh, on Thursday night. He was beaten and set on fire by a mob over allegations of blasphemy. The incident took place near the Pioneer Knit Composite Factory in the Square Masterbari area, where Das was employed. According to local reports cited by news outlets, his body was tied to a tree and burned. His family learned about the attack through social media. Police have since arrested at least 12 individuals in connection with the murder.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation, with several social media users praising the actress for speaking out.

One user wrote, “She is calling out the brutal lynching of Dipu Chandra Das and the savage slaughter of Hindus in Bangladesh while the rest of Bollywood stays dead silent, too scared of losing their precious Muslim-market money, boycotts, or ruining their 'progressive' image by skipping the mandatory Palestine posts. She’s got actual guts to condemn Islamic extremism right in our backyard, with no selective hypocrisy.”

Another commented, “Kudos to Janhvi. I may not like her much as an actress, but one thing I have to agree on is that she is very aware of the things happening around her and has the guts to address them. Not just this case, but many others too. She speaks sensibly compared to other ‘nepo girls.’ I don’t know if it’s PR or something else, but I really like the way she talks in interviews. I wish she could have done something beyond acting, just as her mother wished.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by others, with one user saying, “At least she has the courage to speak up on this topic,” and another adding, “It’s always nice to read opinions on topics celebrities genuinely care about. This is one for Janhvi.”