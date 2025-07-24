Janhvi Kapoor Condemns Thane Assault Case, Demands 'Aggressive' Consequences: 'What Makes Him Think He Can Raise His Hand?'

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories to condemn the Kalyan clinic assault case, which has shocked the nation. The disturbing incident took place in Thane, where a man assaulted a receptionist at a clinic.

Sharing a clip of the incident, the actress wrote: “This man needs to be in jail. Why does anyone think this behaviour is okay?" She added, “What makes him think he can raise his hand at someone like this? What kind of upbringing convinces you to go through with these actions without any remorse, guilt, or sense of humanity?"

For the unversed, a video from Shree Bal Chikitsalaya in Kalyan East is making the rounds on the internet. It shows Gokul Jha kicking the receptionist and dragging her by the hair across the reception area.

Half-baked headline:

A receptionist girl beaten up by a Guy in Kalyan MH.



Real uncut footage:

She slapped a family member first.



Half-cut video Extended footage pic.twitter.com/jHfw5JmMbv — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) July 23, 2025

The actress called for “aggressive" consequences for such actions, saying, “How do you live with yourself after knowing this is how your brain operates? What a shame. And shame on us for not punishing and condemning such behaviour more aggressively. Nothing excuses this."

Thane Assault Case:

The accused, identified as Gokul Jha, was seen hitting a 25-year-old receptionist at a private hospital in Kalyan after she allegedly denied him entry to the doctor's room because he did not have an appointment. The man reportedly kicked the receptionist, pulled her hair, and dragged her across the reception area. An FIR has now been registered against him after the receptionist filed a complaint.

Despite people present during the incident trying to pull him away, Jha continued to assault her. The police have also detained Gokul Jha’s brother Ranjit and other family members who were present at the hospital when the incident occurred.

The Kalyan District and Sessions Court has sent the man to two days of police custody. The injured receptionist is currently being treated at a hospital in Dombivli.

A New Twist

However, a new footage has now surfaced suggesting that the receptionist may have slapped the accused’s sister-in-law moments before he assaulted her. There has been no official confirmation of this yet.

The attack unfolded after the receptionist denied Jha entry to see the doctor, who was attending another patient at the time.