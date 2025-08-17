Janhvi Kapoor Faces Backlash Over Edited Video, Actress Says 'Roz Bolungi Bharat Mata Ki Jai...'

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor found herself at the center of social media criticism after chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" during a Dahi Handi celebration in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, on Saturday (August 16). While the moment was intended to reflect patriotic enthusiasm, many netizens misinterpreted the context, accusing the actress of confusing Janmashtami with Independence Day.

Social Media Reacts

Soon after the video went viral, social media platforms were flooded with memes and sarcastic remarks. One user commented, “Sanskrit ke paper mein calculator le gaya,” while another joked, “Rotated so hard between festivals this week that she forgot their names and reasons.” A third user simply called it a “New Glitch.”

Janhvi Responds to Criticism With Clarification

Responding to the backlash, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram story on Sunday (August 17) to provide context. She shared that it was BJP MLA Ram Kadam who first raised the chant of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" at the event, and she merely echoed it. However, the viral clip that circulated online had been edited to show only her part, giving the impression that the chant was initiated out of context.

In her post, Janhvi wrote, "Unke bolne ke baad nahi bolti toh problem, aur bolo toh bhi video ko kaat ke meme material. Waise sirf Janmashtami nahi, roz bolungi Bharat Mata ki Jai."

(“If I hadn’t repeated it after he said it, it would be a problem, and if I do, the video gets edited and turned into meme material. Not just on Janmashtami, I’ll say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ every day.”)

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Actor Janhvi Kapoor participates in the Dahi Handi festival on the occasion of #KrishnaJanmashtami pic.twitter.com/ZRytNxkvJU — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

Adding Glamour to the Festive Spirit

Despite the controversy, Janhvi’s presence brought star power to the Janmashtami festivities. Dressed in an elegant traditional outfit, she participated in the celebrations with enthusiasm, engaging with the crowd and taking part in the rituals, including breaking the Dahi Handi pot.

On the Work Front

Professionally, Janhvi Kapoor is preparing for the release of her upcoming romantic-comedy Param Sundari, in which she stars opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film tells a cross-cultural love story between a Punjabi boy and a Malayali girl, focusing on how their love transcends cultural boundaries and personal differences.