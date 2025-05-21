Advertisement
JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor Follows Cannes 2025 'No Nudity' Rule, Channels Mom Sridevi For FIRST LOOK At Red Carpet - VIDEO, PICS

Janhvi Kapoor attended the 'Vie PrivÃ©e' (A Private Life) red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2025 in Cannes, France.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 21, 2025, 08:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Janhvi Kapoor Follows Cannes 2025 'No Nudity' Rule, Channels Mom Sridevi For FIRST LOOK At Red Carpet - VIDEO, PICS Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Generation-next star Janhvi Kapoor made one of the most striking debuts at the Cannes 2025 red carpet so far. She walked in wearing a custom-made tissue skirt and corset by Tarun Tahiliani (TT), crafted from real tissue woven in Benaras. It came with a signature TT drape, the ensemble styled by Rhea Kapoor.  She came and won the fans with her first look, who compared her grace with late mother and first female superstar of Indian cinema - Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor Giving Sridevi Vibes At Cannes 2025

Diet Sabya, a fashion critic page dropped a video of Janhvi with a caption reading:  “Janhvi channeling mother Sri for first Cannes red carpet Lewk”. Several people commented on the post. One person wrote: It's giving Sridevi, another one said: That ghoonghat is EVERYTHING. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

Janhvi Kapoor also shared the look on her Instagram handle. One user commented: I’m obsessed with you and I can’t get over the fact that you look like so much like Sri Devi here! What a delight 

Sridevi was known for her traditional looks both on and off camera. Most of her attires in movies became an instan rage and fans adored her way of handling the grace and elegance.

Janhvi Kapoor In Custom Tarun Tahiliani For Her Cannes Debut

Ace designer Tarun Tahiliani wrote on social media: Janhvi Kapoor’s (@janhvikapoor) ensemble features a handwoven real tissue skirt and corset, specially crafted in Benares. The surface is brought to life with a hand-crushed technique that lends depth and texture, while a signature TT drape adds a touch of sculptural fluidity. The raw, uncut hem remains untouched—an intentional ode to the authenticity of the weave. Styled by: @rheakapoor #TT #TarunTahiliani

HOMEBOUND AT CANNES 2025

Janhvi along with Homebound co-stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, director Neeraj Ghaywan, and producer Karan Johar walked the red carpet. Homebound was screened in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival. Martin Scorsese has come on board as the executive producer of the film. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.
 
The co-producers include Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier.

