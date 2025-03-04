Janhvi Kapoor Gets Manhandled By A Fan For A Selfie; Netizens Say She Is Not A Public Property

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently faced an uncomfortable situation when a fan forcefully tried to remove her mask while taking a selfie with her. The incident, which was caught on camera and quickly went viral, has sparked a debate about boundaries and respect for celebrities in public spaces.

In the video, Janhvi can be seen dressed in a black outfit, wearing a face mask as she interacts with fans. However, one overenthusiastic fan, eager to get a clear picture, reached out and attempted to pull down her mask without consent. The actress appeared visibly taken aback but maintained her composure. Security personnel intervened soon after.

Social media users were quick to condemn the fan’s behaviour, emphasizing that celebrities are not public property. Many argued that while actors appreciate their fans, such invasions of personal space are unacceptable.

One user wrote, “Just because she is a public figure doesn’t mean people can invade her personal space. This is so disrespectful!” Another commented, “This is not okay. People need to learn basic manners. Consent matters!”

This incident has reignited discussions about the lack of privacy and personal space that actors often face. While celebrities engage with their fans as part of their profession, instances like these highlight the importance of setting boundaries and respecting their comfort.