Janhvi Kapoor gives a jaw-dropping view of Saudi city Al Ula, wears sexy Kaftans, hot bodycon dresses - IN PICS

Janhvi Kapoor oops moment: The Mili actress suffered an oops moment with her glamourous and sexy gown which was too tight for comfort.

New Delhi: Actress Janvhi Kapoor has a massive fan following on social media and she does make sure to keep it updated. Her photoshoots are glamourous, sexy and have every reason to go viral. She recently took to Instagram and gave a jaw-dropping view of Saudi city Al Ula, wearing sexy Kaftans and hot bodycon dresses. 

Janhvi wrote in the caption: AlUla is a place of extraordinary human and natural heritage. A journey through a living museum of preserved tombs, sandstone outcrops, historic dwellings, and monuments, both natural and human-made, that hold 200,000 years of largely unexplored human history.@experiencealula #AlUlaMoments #ExperienceAlUla

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor's last release Good Luck Jerry got her rave review from critics and masses. Now, all eyes are on Mili, which has been produced by her father Boney Kapoor and is a remake of 2019 Malayalam thriller Helen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Recently, it was reported that Janhvi has purchased a swanky new duplex apartment spread over 8,669 square feet, with a carpet area of 6421 sq ft. The property in Bandra is priced at a whopping Rs 65 crore and has been purchased along with her younger sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor.

 

