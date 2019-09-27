close

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is all smiles in these pics from New York

Janhvi Kapoor is in New York currently and the actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared a few pics in which she can be seen dancing near a fountain 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is in New York currently and has been sharing pics from her vacation. The gorgeous star took to Instagram on Friday to share a few pics in which she can be seen dancing near a fountain and we bet you will look at these pictures more than once.

Wearing a hologram jacket and black shorts, the actress is fully drenched in the pics.

Check them out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

The caption is, “New York, I love you”

On the work front, Janhvi will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in 'Rooh-Afza'. The film marks Hardik Mehta's directorial debut and is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

She is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Takht'. The period-drama has an impressive star cast with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor starring along with the star kid.

'Takht' will also release in the year 2020 and is touted as one of the biggest releases of the year.

Apart from these, Janhvi will play one of the leads in 'Dostana 2'.

 

