ARJUN KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor Joins Arjun And Anshula In Celebrating Sibling Bond On Siblings Day

Janhvi Kapoor joined in celebrating Siblings Day by sharing a heartwarming post supporting Arjun and Anshula Kapoor’s candid conversation about their sibling bond.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2025, 05:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Janhvi Kapoor Joins Arjun And Anshula In Celebrating Sibling Bond On Siblings Day (Image: X)

New Delhi: The Kapoor siblings are serving major family goals this Siblings Day. Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor recently gave fans a delightful peek into their bond with a candid and heartwarming conversation shared online—filled with laughter, memories, and classic sibling banter. From playful teasing to heartfelt admiration, the duo showcased what true siblinghood looks like.

In the video, which surfaced as part of a Siblings Day celebration, Arjun and Anshula answered fun questions about their relationship—revealing everything from childhood mischief to inside jokes and pet names. The candid chat not only displayed their strong connection but also struck an emotional chord with viewers who saw reflections of their own sibling bonds.

Adding a touch of love and support to the moment was Janhvi Kapoor, who reshared the video on her Instagram stories with a series of heart emojis—quietly but powerfully backing her brother and sister. Her gesture underscored the affection and unity that binds the Kapoor siblings together, despite the busy and often public lives they lead.

As fans continue to shower the trio with love online, one thing is clear—the Kapoor siblings are not just family, they’re each other’s biggest cheerleaders, confidants, and partners-in-crime. On a day dedicated to sibling love, they’ve given us all a beautiful reminder of what it truly means.

