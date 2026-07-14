/Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani to Rasha Thadani: New age Bollywood actresses embracing South cinema

New age Bollywood actresses going South: For decades, the journey between Bollywood and South Indian cinema ran mostly one way — with actresses from Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi making their mark in Mumbai. That script is being flipped. A new generation of Bollywood actresses — Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and now Rasha Thadani — are choosing to build their careers on both sides of the language divide, taking on lead roles in major Telugu and Tamil productions rather than treating them as side projects. It's a shift driven by bigger budgets down South, a pan-India audience raised on subtitles and dubbing, and a growing belief that stardom today isn't confined to one industry — or one language.
Rasha Thadani made her Bollywood debut with Azaad (2025) and now is all set to enter the South cinema. She will be seen in director Ajay Bhupathi’s upcoming Telugu project Srinivasa Mangapuram.
Janhvi was recently seen opposite Ram Charan in the Telugu sports drama Peddi, which has been one of the year's major Tollywood releases. It has been directed by Buchi Babu Sana.
Nidhhi Agerwal made her debut in Bollywood with Munna Michael, has built out a full South career — she made her Telugu debut via Savyasachi and her Tamil debut via Eeshwaran, earning praise for her performances.
Kriti Sanon made her movie debut with the Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine opposite Mahesh Babu, before establishing herself as one of Bollywood’s leading actresses. Over the years, Kriti has continued to represent the growing bridge between Bollywood and South cinema.
Mrunal Thakur has emerged as one of the biggest examples of a successful Bollywood-to-South transition. After establishing herself in Hindi cinema, she found immense appreciation in Telugu films with performances in Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna. With projects like The Family Star further expanding her presence.
Kiara Advani too has been familiar with the South industry for years, having made an impact with films like Bharat Ane Nenu. With films like Game Changer opposite Ram Charan, directed by S Shankar, Kiara continues to strengthen her position in pan-India cinema. She will next be seen in Yash's Toxic which is again touted as a Pan-India movie.
Shraddha Kapoor became one of the Bollywood actresses to experience the scale of South cinema through the action entertainer Saaho opposite Prabhas.
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