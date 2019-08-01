close

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor lights up Instagram with lovely pics on BFF Tanisha Santoshi's birthday

Tanisha is filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter. She is Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi's closest friend.

Janhvi Kapoor lights up Instagram with lovely pics on BFF Tanisha Santoshi&#039;s birthday
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor lit up Instagram with some fabulous pictures of herself with best friend Tanisha Santoshi and wished her a very happy birthday by writing, "Promise to keep scaring you forever. Happy birthday, love you too much."

Tanisha is filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter. She is Janhvi and her sister Khushi's closest friend. The trio is often spotted in and about Mumbai and also go on trips together.

For her post to wish Tanisha, Janhvi shared eight pictures of them right from their childhood till now. In the first photo, little Janhvi is sandwiched between Tanisha, a baby then, and another friend. The other photos are from their holidays and also feature Khushi in them.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Promise to keep scaring u forever. #HBD love u too much 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

So cute!

Janhvi and Khushi are daughters of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with 2018's 'Dhadak' and is currently busy with 'RoohiAfza', also starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has Gunjan Saxena biopic and 'Takht' in the pipeline. 'Takht' will be directed by Karan Johar and also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.

