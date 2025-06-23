Bollywood has truly gone global—and we’re not just talking about the reach of Indian films. This time, it’s about the bold fashion strides made by our new-gen B-Town beauties. These young actresses aren’t just breaking molds with their roles; they’re also setting international style benchmarks. By aligning with some of the world’s top luxury brands, they’re carving a distinct space for themselves in the global fashion arena.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi’s style has consistently been the talk of the town—and her recent Miu Miu look was no exception, taking us on a nostalgic trip back to our school days. Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, the actress wore a white knit mini skirt paired with a sleeveless matching white knit top. She layered the look with a blue checkered shirt and topped it off with an oversized, full-sleeved, brown checkered jacket that added a relaxed, effortless vibe.

Manushi Chhillar

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is a constant source of fashion inspiration on social media. Her international pageant experience is clearly reflected in her refined sense of style. A standout look featured a clean, architectural approach to midi styling: a sleeveless black peplum top cinched at the waist, paired with a white mini skirt to create a striking silhouette. Completing the look with pointed heels and a statement bag, Manushi channeled Louis Vuitton from head to toe.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s take on midi styling demonstrates her grasp of global fashion sensibilities. Recently seen in a Chanel skirt suit, both the skirt and jacket featured textured, embellished detailing that gave her a polished, high-fashion edge. She finished the look with sparkly, strappy heels—perfectly capturing the essence of a Chanel muse.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor is another rising star in Bollywood fashion, known for her experimental style—with a soft spot for midi skirts. Her latest pick? A Barbiecore-inspired skirt suit from Dior, a dream look for anyone obsessed with pink. While the outfit itself was relatively simple, she elevated it with a signature Dior white pearl necklace and a Lady Dior mini handbag in black patent leather, adding just the right amount of glamour.

As these stars continue to build their international profiles, their evolving fashion choices reflect a deepening connection with global style narratives. In this rising era of Bollywood-meets-high-fashion, one thing is clear: the midi skirt is having a major moment—and it’s here to stay.