close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor papped outside her gym; looks pretty in pink!

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside her gym and was busy talking on her phone when the paps snapped her. Dressed in a neon-pink outfit, the actress looked gorgeous.

Janhvi Kapoor papped outside her gym; looks pretty in pink!
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is known to be a fitness freak and is regularly spotted outside her gym in Mumbai. The actress has an array of trendy athletic wear, which she proudly flaunts whenever the paps went crazy clicking her.

On Wednesday, the diva was yet again spotted outside her gym and was busy talking on her phone when the paps snapped her. Dressed in a neon-pink crop top and treggings, Janhvi looked gorgeous.

Check out the pics here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, the talented girl will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in 'Rooh-Afza'.

She is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Takht'. The period-drama has an impressive star cast with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor starring along with the star kid.

Apart from these, Janhvi will also play one of the leads in 'Dostana 2'.

Tags:
Janhvi Kapoorjanhvi kapoor pics
Next
Story

Nora Fatehi poses in a black dress, takes the internet by storm—Pics

Must Watch

PT1M17S

Zee Media's significant contribution to Pulse Polio Campaign: Dr Harsh Vardhan