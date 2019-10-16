Janhvi Kapoor papped outside her gym; looks pretty in pink!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is known to be a fitness freak and is regularly spotted outside her gym in Mumbai. The actress has an array of trendy athletic wear, which she proudly flaunts whenever the paps went crazy clicking her.

On Wednesday, the diva was yet again spotted outside her gym and was busy talking on her phone when the paps snapped her. Dressed in a neon-pink crop top and treggings, Janhvi looked gorgeous.

On the work front, the talented girl will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in 'Rooh-Afza'.

She is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Takht'. The period-drama has an impressive star cast with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor starring along with the star kid.

Apart from these, Janhvi will also play one of the leads in 'Dostana 2'.