New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is known for making and sharing hilarious videos on Instagram. Recently, the actress recreated a scene from Star Plus’ popular television show ‘Anupamaa’.

She recreated the trend ‘aapko kya’ from the serial which is based on a scene between Anupamaa and her ex-husband Vanraj. In the video, Janhvi, along with her friends enacted the dialogues before ending it with ‘aapko kya’. She captioned the video with a thinking face emoji and a woman shrugging woman.

Actresses Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria quickly reacted to the video. ‘Hilarious,’ commented Alia with a joker, a baby, and a heart emoji. ‘Bestttt bro,’ commented Tara.

As soon as the video dropped, fans started commenting on the post. ‘Super,’ commented one user with laughing emojis. ‘love you Queen,’ commented another.

Earlier, Janhvi had made a video from ‘Naagin 6’ where she recreated a scene featuring Tejasswi Prakash and Mahek Chahal. The video was even loved by the show’s producer Ektaa Kapoor.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. Apart from this, she also has ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’ with Rajkummar Rao and ‘Bawaal’ with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Dhadak’ opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Janhvi Kapoor recently appeared on the seventh season of ‘Koffee with Karan’ along with Sara Ali Khan.