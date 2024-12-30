Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Other Actors Go Wild In The Party Along With Orry; Netizens Are Sure They Are In High Spirits

Mumbai: Pictures from a lavish Christmas party hosted by Anant and Radhika Ambani in Jamnagar have gone viral. The party featured Bollywood star kids Janhvi Kapoor aong with beau Shikhar Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday along with their close circle, including Orry (Orhan Awatramani), Khushi Kapoor along with rumoured beau and Bollywood actor Vedang Raina, and Sharmin Sehgal. The images show the group letting loose and enjoying the festivities, sparking admiration and criticism online.

While fans praised the glamorous looks and camaraderie, trolls took to the comment sections of viral posts, particularly those shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani. One user commented on Janhvi Kapoor’s playful poses, calling her “overacting Janhvi, trying to be cute.” Another criticized Sara Ali Khan, suggesting she has changed her demeanour, stating, “Sara was cute, innocent, and knowledgeable with a decent taste in dressing, but now seems like she is following Janhvi.”

Many labelled the group as “rich brats” for their carefree antics, reigniting debates about privilege and behaviour among star kids. Despite the trolling, the pictures continue to trend, showcasing the star-studded celebrations of Bollywood’s elite.