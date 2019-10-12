Janhvi Kapoor shares a throwback picture of her parents Boney Kapoor-Sridevi

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor on Saturday shared a throwback picture of her parents, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. Sridevi passed away in 2018 leaving the entire nation in a state of shock.

In the picture, Sridevi can be seen giving a kiss on Boney Kapoor's cheek.



Boney and Sridevi tied the knot in 1996. They have two children Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Sri passed away at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018. Her sudden death left family, friends and thousands of fans in a state of shock.

After staying away from the big screen for years, Sridevi made her comeback with English Vinglish in 2012 with another successful film Mom in 2018, which became her last film. The actress also did a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero, which released in 2018.