MET GALA 2025

Janhvi Kapoor Shuts Down Backlash Over Indian Presence At Met Gala: ‘Colonial Trauma Hasn't Left Us?’

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has called out the trolls for criticising the Indian participation at Met Gala 2025.

|Last Updated: May 07, 2025, 08:36 PM IST|Source: ANI
Janhvi Kapoor Shuts Down Backlash Over Indian Presence At Met Gala: ‘Colonial Trauma Hasn't Left Us?’ (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has called out the trolls for criticising the Indian participation at Met Gala 2025.
In a pointed Instagram comment on Diet Sabya's post, she celebrated the global spotlight now shining on Indian artisans and designers.

"It was high time. Our artisans and designers are the best in the world. They deserve the spotlight on a global stage like the Met. As do our icons," Janhvi wrote, emphasizing the significance of Indian representation at such prestigious events.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

She added, "Shouldn't we be happy we're finally getting our due instead of salty about how seeing our own people on this platform is making it seem a little less aspirational Might I say our garments were amongst the most spectacular. Amusing how we're being almost classist towards ourselves, clearly colonial trauma hasn't left us.?"

 

Janhvi also highlighted the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship.
She wrote, "For decades, the work of our artisans has been exported from our country and put on global platforms without credit. For decades, they have borrowed our fabrics, our embroidery, our textiles, our jewellery and presented it as a creation of which they are the rightful owners."

"I'm glad our people are finally getting the chance to represent so much of our work and heritage. If anything, the sense of pride I felt seeing our artists and garments at the Met made whole affair seem even more magical," Janhvi concluded.

The 2025 Met Gala witnessed a significant Indian presence, with Shah Rukh Khan creating history by becoming the first Indian male actor to attend. Kiara Advani revealed her baby bump for the first time as she debuted on Met Gala red carpet.
Diljit Dosanjh honoured his Sikh roots at Met Gala, garnering appreciation from the audience. Priyanka Chopra also marked a stunning presence at Met Gala 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

