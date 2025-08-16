New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra kicked off the promotional activities for Param Sundari.The pair, who recently set screens ablaze with the Bheegi Saree track, have now grabbed attention once again with a now viral dance video. On Saturday, Sidharth Malhotra shared a backstage rehearsal video of Param Sundari's track Danger, shot inside a lift. The video swiftly went viral, showing the duo recalling their dance steps from the new track.

Janhvi Kapoor- Sidharth Malhotra's Viral Video

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are in full promotion mode for their upcoming rom-com Param Sundari. In their latest outing, the duo was seen grooving to the film’s new track Danger, with clips from the rehearsal now doing the rounds on social media. While their sizzling on-screen chemistry continues to win praise, their off-screen camaraderie captured through casual outings and behind-the-scenes moments are also grabbing headlines.

Watch The Viral Video Below!

Also Read|'Bheegi Saree': Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's Steamy Chemistry In Param Sundari's Rain Track Sets The Internet On Fire - WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Red Saree

Known for her standout style, B-town diva Janhvi Kapoor is serving major fashion goals during Param Sundari promotions. She looked radiant in a floral red saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse and silver oxidised jewellery. With soft waves framing her face, Janhvi exuded breezy elegance, making her look both effortless and chic.

Param Sundari Release Date, Cast, Plot And More

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari was initially slated to release on July 25 but was later pushed to August 29. The film features an ensemble cast including Rajeev Khandelwal, Aakash Dahiya, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Vermain pivotal roles. Film's music by Sachin–Jigar and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The plot revolves around Param, a Punjabi boy played by Sidharth Malhotra, who falls in love with Sundari, a South Indian girl portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor. The film also marks the first collaboration between Sidharth and Janhvi.

Param Sundari Church Scene Controversy

A scene from Param Sundari featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra inside a church has sparked controversy. According to NDTV reports, A Christian group has demanded its removal of the scene from the trailer and all promotional videos writing to the CBFC, Mumbai Police, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and Maharashtra government. They have also sought an FIR against the makers and cast for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Catholic community.