Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in a sexy thigh-high slit gown, struts in style giving full diva vibes in Dubai - Watch

Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022: Janhvi Kapoor won the award for Youth Icon of Bollywood at the awards night.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 10:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The gen-Z actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently in Dubai for Filmfare Middle East Awards where almost entire Bollywood was seen in attendance. From Ranveer Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Leone to Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Shehnaaz Gill among others - all dazzled at the red carpet event. Janhvi also won a million hearts with her dance performance on Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami song from Pushpa. 

While Janhvi Kapoor shared her pictures from her Dubai photoshoot, a video of the actress struting in style, and posing for the shutterbugs has gone viral. Dressed in sexy beige thigh-high slit gown and hair all tied up in a stylish bun, Janhvi is giving full diva vibes. Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

At the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 other actors who were seen included Arjun Kapoor, Govinda, Bhumi Pednekar, Manushi Chhillar, Vaani Kapoor, veteran actress Hema Malini, Maniesh Paul, Tamannaah Bhatia, Bharti Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Ayushmann Khurrana to name a few. 

Janhvi Kapoor won the award for Youth Icon of Bollywood at the awards night. 

On the work front, she was last seen in Mili, a survival thriller directed by Mathukutty Xavier. It happens to be a remake of his own 2019 Malayalam-language film Helen.

 

 

