New Delhi: The generation-next Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor recently spoke about how certain trivialise women's menstruation pain and use a condescending tone while addressing the issue. In her interview with Hauterrfly, Janhvi Kapoor said, "Agar main jhagda karne ki koshish kar rahi hu ya meri point ko saamne rakhne ki koshish kar rahi hu aur aap bolte ho, ‘Is it that time of the month?’ then, like, take a hike. But agar aap sach mein humdardi dikha rahe ho, ki, ‘Do you need a minute, is it that time of the month?’ then yeah, more often than not, you do need a minute, because the way our hormones are off the charts, the pain we go through, that genuine consideration is always welcome."

Adding more, she said, "But that condescending gaze and tone is… because I assure you, men won’t be able to bear this pain and mood swings for even a minute. Pata nahi kaunsa nuclear war ho jaata agar mardon ko periods hote."

Janhvi Kapoor's statements have earned her a lot of praise and support from fans on social media.

On the work front, she has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Param Sundari lined up for release sometime in 2025. She also has Peddi with Ram Charan, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Peddi is scheduled to be released on March 27, 2026.