Janhvi Kapoor Slams 'Self-Proclaimed Doctor' Who Said Actress Had Buffaloplasty Surgery For Fuller Lips

New Delhi: Gen-Z actress Janhvi Kapoor recently featured on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle chat show along with Karan Johar and talked about a lot of things. From movies, personal life to the latest video on social media where someone alleged that she has done buffaloplasty to look the way she does.

During the interaction with Twinkle Khanna and Kajol, Janhvi talked about the body image issues that social media has instilled in Gen Z. “I was one of the young girls who was very impressionable with the onset of social media and seeing everyone being judged to look a certain way. I don’t want to perpetuate in young girls this idea of perfection. I'm a big believer in ‘you do you,’ do whatever makes you happy. I would be very happy to be a completely open book about things,” she said.

Adding more, Janhvi Kapoor said, "I saw this video the other day, some self-proclaimed doctors said: 'Let's do a review of everything this person has done to their face.' They said something like buffaloplasty,” recalled Janhvi, adding, “I think I have been very intelligent, conservative, and proper about what I have done. Of course, I had the guidance of my mom, and I'd like to share that. Also, as a cautionary tale, because if a young girl sees a video like this and decides mujhe bhi ye buffalo-plasty karna hai (I also want this procedure) and something goes wrong, that would be the worst thing ever. I think transparency is important."

It is a cosmetic surgical procedure to that correct the elongation of the bridge between the nose and the lips, making the upper lip look plumper.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.