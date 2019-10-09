close

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor steps out in the city, rocks the casual look—Pics

Janhvi Kapoor was seen wearing a white coloured fuzzy hoodie with matching shorts of the same material. She paired the outfit with a pair of white shoes and nerdy glasses.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is often spotted in Mumbai and makes heads turn the moment she steps out of her house. The pretty girl was recently seen outside the old Dharma office in Khar and rocked the casual look!

Janhvi was seen wearing a white coloured fuzzy hoodie with matching shorts of the same material. She paired the outfit with a pair of white shoes and nerdy glasses. Now, whoever said that fashion and comfort don't go together must take cues from the 'Dhadak' actress!

Check out the pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, the leggy lass will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in 'Rooh-Afza'.

She is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Takht'. The period-drama has an impressive star cast with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor starring along with the star kid.

Apart from these, Janhvi will also play one of the leads in 'Dostana 2'.

