Janhvi Kapoor Wears a Sexy Nose Ring and Sultry Saree for her hot Photoshoot!

New Delhi: The generation next star Janhvi Kapoor sure knows to amp up her Instagram handle. She has set her social media game on fire with a latest bold photoshoot in a sultry saree look. She can be seen donning a huge nose ring with a brown saree, flaunting her svelte figure. The actress has got some rave comments on her timeline too.

Her half-sister Anshula Kapoor among several other celebrities also appreciated Janhvi's hot look and dropped a comment. A few days back Janhvi stunned all in a black bodycon dress she wore for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding anniversary bash. Check it out here:

On the personal front, Janhvi is rumoured to be back with her ex Shikhar Pahariya. She was recently spotted with her rumoured boyfriend at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash at Antilia, Mumbai. The stunning star wore a light baby pink double-shaded saree to the event and was joined by her love interest at the entrance gate.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan which will open in theatres next year. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

The actress was last seen in Good Luck Jerry and Mili which was an official Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film Helen.