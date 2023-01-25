Janhvi Kapoor Wears Black Bodycon dress for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Anniversary party, shows off her svelte sexy figure - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal hosted a grand anniversary bash for their industry friends at their Mumbai residence on Tuesday night. Attending the big night were Manish Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora among others. The stars looked super swell in their glam attires but what caught our attention was Janhvi's bodycon dress.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a stunning black bodycon dress flaunting her svelte sexy figure. She entered the venue with ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, both wearing black. The actress happily posed for the shutterbugs and rocked her glam outing. Check out her videos:

On the personal front, Janhvi is rumoured to be back with her ex Shikhar Pahariya. She was recently spotted with her rumoured boyfriend at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash at Antilia, Mumbai. The stunning star wore a light baby pink double-shaded saree to the event and was joined by her love interest at the entrance gate.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan which will open in theatres next year. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.