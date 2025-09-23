Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor surprised her fans on Monday as she attended the special screening of her upcoming film 'Homebound' in a stunning navy blue saree once worn by her late mother, legendary actress Sridevi.

The actress turned heads at the event, donning the same saree Sridevi wore at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding reception.

Janhvi looked elegant in the navy blue saree with golden embroidery, which she paired with a black velvet blouse. The actress completed the look with statement earrings, a choker-style necklace, and a sleek bun.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, 'Homebound' has been selected as India's official entry for the 2026 Oscars. The Film Federation of India (FFI) chose the film as the country's contender for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.

Earlier on Monday, a press conference was held in Mumbai where Ishaan, Vishal, and Neeraj expressed their excitement over the film's selection for the Oscars as they shared their experiences working on the project.

"This is the film I'm most proud of. Bhaut garv hai mujhe ispe... It's an extremely important film. Neeraj bhai has made this movie with a lot of thought so that it can reach a wider audience," Ishaan said.

Ghaywan's 'Homebound' follows two childhood friends from a small North Indian village as they pursue a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

The film was previously screened at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

It is now set to be released in Indian theatres on September 26.