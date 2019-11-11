Janhvi Kapoor's birthday wish for dad Boney Kapoor is winning the internet

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to wish her daddy dearest on his 64th birthday. The actress is currently shooting for Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan in Chandigarh.

Sharing a few throwback pictures on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa.you always ask me where I get my energy from papa and I get it from you. Seeing you wake up and doing what you love with more passion every single day, seeing you fall but get up even stronger, seeing you broken but giving us and everyone else strength when they need it. You’re the best man I’ll ever know. You inspire me, encourage me, you’ve always been the best dad but now you’re my best friend. I love you. I’m going to make you so proud. You deserve all the happiness in the world and I hope and pray this year is full of just that in abundance for you.

On the work front, Janhvi has a lot of interesting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Dostana 2, Gunjan Saxena Biopic and Karan Johar's Takht.