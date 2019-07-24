close

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's desi swag in these pictures is hard to miss!

On the work front, will be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic for which she chopped off her long mane. 

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Late legendary actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's gorgeous daughter Janhvi Kapoor has a strong fashion sense. In fact, both Janhvi and Khushi are are often seen in the best of designer collections and high-street smart wear.

Recently, Janhvi was clicked at the airport and this time she turned heads in her desi wear. The 'Dhadak' star wore a light coloured silk kurta-palazzo and dupatta. She kept her look simple and elegant. Do not miss the silver bangles and matching mojris she is wearing.

Check out her photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Janhvi often steps out wearing traditional salwar-kameez and looks equally breathtaking as she does when in a western outfit. She happily posed for the shutterbugs and was seen carrying a Nyka bag and water sipper.

We love the light shade outfit as it gives out a pleasing effect in this scorching summer.

On the work front, will be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic for which she chopped off her long mane. Gunjan Saxena was the first female IAF pilot who helped evacuate injured soldiers in 1999 Kargil War. The film is reportedly a Dharma venture.

Also, she will be seen in Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht' which has an ensemble star cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Janhvi is these days busy shooting for 'Roohi Afza' co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. It's a horror-comedy by Hardik Mehta. The venture is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The film will hit the screens on March 20, 2020.

 

 

 

