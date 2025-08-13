New Delhi: The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Param Sundari has sent fans into a frenzy, with one particular scene going viral. In the clip, Janhvi’s character, Sundari, explains to Param, played by Sidharth, the differences between various South Indian states. The moment has not only won hearts but also drawn praise for her authentic Malayali accent.

Recently, Janhvi’s dialect coach lauded her dedication and attention to detail in mastering the accent. Sharing a picture of the actress, the coach wrote, “You have worked so hard on getting your Malayalam dialogues and accent correct, and I am so proud of how it has come out as a Malayali. The accent, dialect, and diction are perfect, and I was so happy to see how you have given your best and paid attention to every detail. You sound perfect as a half-Malayali, half-Tamil ponnu. Can’t wait for everyone to meet Sundari.”

Param Sundari Trailer

The much-anticipated trailer, which runs for 2 minutes and 40 seconds, showcases the lead pair’s chemistry and sets the tone for their love story. The film revolves around Param, a Punjabi boy from Delhi, and Sundari, a South Indian girl from Kerala. The story unfolds when Param visits Kerala and stays at a property owned by Sundari’s family, leading to an unexpected romance.

The trailer features a mix of elements including Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar nods, Rajinikanth references, scenic Kerala landscapes, comic banter, soulful music, and a dramatic cheating accusation. Janhvi’s graceful Mohiniyattam performance, her gajra-saree looks, and her sharp comic timing are being widely appreciated.

One of the most talked-about moments comes at the end of the trailer when Sundari confronts Param and his friend, played by Manjot Singh, calling them “arrogant, entitled, and prejudiced North Indians” for stereotyping South Indians as “madrasis.” She then passionately explains the diversity of Southern cinema, mentioning Rajinikanth from Tamil Nadu, Mohanlal from Kerala, Allu Arjun from Andhra Pradesh, and Yash from Karnataka.

About the Film

Param Sundari is directed by Tushar Jalota, with music composed by Sachin–Jigar and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Alongside Sidharth and Janhvi, the film also features Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma in pivotal roles. The romantic drama is set to release on August 29.