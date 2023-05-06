Janhvi Kapoor's First Magazine Photoshoot Had Her Sitting Pretty In a Sexy Floral Summer Ready Slit Gown

New Delhi: Generation Next star Janhvi Kapoor has slowly made her own niche place in the showbiz world. After making her smashing debut in Dharma Productions' Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter in 2018, she went on to star in a slew of films which made the news. Janhvi is taking her baby steps into experimental genres as well and is already seen as a fashion icon among the youth. On a weekend, we thought of going down memory lane and scrolling through Janhvi Kapoor's first-ever official magazine photoshoot.

JANHVI KAPOOR'S FIRST PHOTOSHOOT

Did you know Janhvi's first magazine photoshoot was for Vogue India in June 2018 edition? It was captioned 'Introducing Janvhi Kapoor - Her First Cover, Her First Interview, Her First Film'. The star kid managed to pose with elan rocking the sexy floral gown with a thigh-high slit over a ripped denim jacket. For her shoot, she wore high-end brands including Alexander Wang, Johanna Ortiz and Prada. Take a look at her photos here:

JANHVI KAPOOR'S UPCOMING FILMS

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has director Nitesh Tiwari`s film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film Mr and Mrs Maahi opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.

WHO IS JANHVI KAPOOR DATING?

Janhvi Kapoor is these days rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya but the two have not really spoken about their relationship in public. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.