Janhvi Kapoor's self-care weekend is all about relaxing by the pool in hot pink swimsuit, see pics

New Delhi: Actress and youth icon Janhvi Kapoor often shares stunning pictures and sometimes goofy reels on her Instagram to keep her fans entertained. This Sunday as well, she gave her fans a sneak-peek into her glamorous self-care weekend.

She shared a series of pictures showcasing how she spent her Sunday morning. In the first picture, Janhvi can be seen donning a white crop shirt under which she was wearing a bikini top along with shorts.

In the subsequent pictures, Janhvi was seen posing with her skin-care essentials and then with a face mask as she lay next to a pool in her pink swimsuit.

She looked super fit and her skin was definitely glowing all thanks to her elaborate skin-care rituals.

Take a look at her post:

Earlier, on Jan 3, Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19. After testing negative, she shared a note on the same on her Instagram story.

“Hey guys, so me and my sister tested positive for Covid 19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone,” she wrote.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in films 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' and 'Dostana 2'.

She was last seen in the horror-comedy 'Roohi'.