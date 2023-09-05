trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658191
NewsLifestylePeople
JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor's Sexy Vintage Look In A Saree Leaves BF Shikhar's Heart Swooning; BFF Orry, Akshat Rajan REACT

Janhvi Kapoor's Sexy Vintage Saree Pics: Have you seen the young actress's new photoshoot in a saree? 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 03:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Janhvi Kapoor's Sexy Vintage Look In A Saree Leaves BF Shikhar's Heart Swooning; BFF Orry, Akshat Rajan REACT Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Gen-Z Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently dropped her sexy vintage photoshoot wearing a rust-coloured saree. And needless to say, she aced her look. Those innocent-looking eyes and poses made her entire photoshoot get a heart-swooning reaction not just from her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, but also from close friends. 

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani wrote: Chocolate loving girl while her close buddy Akshat Rajan, with whom many of her pictures went viral a few years back dropped a red heart emoji. Rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya too dropped love-filled eyes and red heart emojis. 


A few days back, she did post a similar photoshoot in a saree but draped differently. The vintage rustic pictures look straight coming out of a painting. 

Janhvi Kapoor has amassed a massive fan following in a short span of time. She is an avid Instagrammer with 21.8 million followers to boast about so far. Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. 

Reportedly, Janhvi and Shikhar have known each other for long and were dating back in time after they called it quits.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan. She also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.

She also has 'Ulajh' in the pipeline which is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train