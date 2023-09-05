New Delhi: Gen-Z Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently dropped her sexy vintage photoshoot wearing a rust-coloured saree. And needless to say, she aced her look. Those innocent-looking eyes and poses made her entire photoshoot get a heart-swooning reaction not just from her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, but also from close friends.

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani wrote: Chocolate loving girl while her close buddy Akshat Rajan, with whom many of her pictures went viral a few years back dropped a red heart emoji. Rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya too dropped love-filled eyes and red heart emojis.

A few days back, she did post a similar photoshoot in a saree but draped differently. The vintage rustic pictures look straight coming out of a painting.

Janhvi Kapoor has amassed a massive fan following in a short span of time. She is an avid Instagrammer with 21.8 million followers to boast about so far. Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Reportedly, Janhvi and Shikhar have known each other for long and were dating back in time after they called it quits.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan. She also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.

She also has 'Ulajh' in the pipeline which is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.