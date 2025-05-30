New Delhi: Veer Pahariya's latest Instagram post proves he is a hardcore gym freak. In the viral video, The Sky Force actor can be seen working out. Veer is seen doing pistol squats with dedication, despite the gym being closed.

As soon as Veer shared the post, friends and fans flooded the comment section with praise, Actress Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, and Popular Influencer Orry were quick to comment on his post, shower praise, and express all the love for Veer Pahariya.

Orry commented, "Sleek like you..practically disappearing like your waistline." Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Veeru looking pistol squat king lol." Veer's brother Shikhar Pahariya also commented, "I will buy Samsung only because of you."

Watch The Video Below!

While Veer Pahariya established himself as a promising actor within his debut film, Sky Force, his latest collaboration with a mobile brand proves that he's becoming a brand favorite. With a genuine audience becoming his admirers, Veer Pahariya is adding flair to the reach of the brand's visibility and is also adding volume to his loyal fanbase.

While the actor continues to hustle across the big screens, his admirers are keen about his upcoming projects. In an exciting Veer Pahariya has a few projects coming up, and he is also working on some musical treats for his audience.

On personal front, Veer Pahariya and actress Tara Sutaria are reportedly dating. According to a report by ETimes, ''The two started dating just a couple of months ago. And they are trying to figure things out. They often keep going out for dates. '' a source told the portal.

Earlier in March, the duo also caught attention in contrasting black and white outfits as showstoppers at the 25th Lakmé Fashion Week.

Neither Veer or Tara have commented on the realtionship buzz as yet.