Mumbai: Ahead of the auspicious festival of Janmashtami 2025, a Spanish team of castellers has arrived in Maharashtra to take part in the Dahi Handi Mahotsav.

In visuals from Mumbai, a group of castellers were seen forming a human pyramid and performing for the crowd on the occasion of Independence Day on Friday. They are also set to participate in the Dahi Handi festival organised in Thane on Saturday.

People from various age groups were seen forming the pyramid, including small children.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the occasion of #IndependenceDay, the 'Spain Child Castlers' Govinda Team performed a traditional performance at Siddhivinayak Temple pic.twitter.com/ASeUoRknNF — IANS (@ians_india) August 15, 2025

Pau Caravaca Fuentes, the captain of the castellers group spoke to ANI and shared their experience in India.

"We are really having a great time in India. There are a lot of surprises. It is an exchange of culture between Catalonia and India. We are having a great experience, and it feels very good," he said.

Fuentes also shared that his team offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, further expressing his admiration toward the 'Govindas.'

"They are heroes for us. We saw several big Govinda structures, and it was very surprising for us," he said.

Castells are referred to as human towers built by members of various groups as a part of annual festivals in Catalan towns and cities.

Meanwhile, preparations for Dahi Handi festivities and Janmashtami have been underway across the country, including in Maharashtra.

The state is known for witnessing grand Dahi Handi events at various places. On this occasion, people celebrate by filling an earthen pot with curd, butter and other milk products. Subsequently, people in large groups form human pyramids to reach the pot at the height and break it with a stick.

The tradition symbolises Lord Krishna's playfulness and his love for butter and curd.

Janmashtami will be celebrated in India on Saturday, August 16.