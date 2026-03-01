Jannat 2 actress Esha Gupta stuck in Dubai amid flight cancellations, shares update on tense situation

New Delhi: Amid rising tensions following Iranian attacks across Gulf states, including Dubai, Jannat 2 actress Esha Gupta has said she is currently stuck in Dubai due to flight cancellations.

Reassuring her fans, the actress said she is safe but admitted that the situation remains frightening.

In an Instagram story, the Raaz 3 actress wrote: “To everyone checking in and messaging, I'm sorry for not replying. We are okay, we are safe. Times are scary and very tough. God is there to protect us. We trust the @modgovuae is doing the best in protection and interception. Praying for everyone affected and all those stranded. Safety above all. Hope to be home soon.”

She thanked her fans for their concern and urged everyone to stay safe during the uncertain situation.

Sonal Chauhan Stuck In Dubai

Earlier, actress Sonal Chauhan also revealed that she was stranded in Dubai after several flights were cancelled due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. The actress reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking assistance to return to India safely.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Chauhan said flights had been cancelled with no clarity on when services would resume and sought the government’s guidance and support.

Her post read: “Hon’ble PM @NarendraModi ji, I’m currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and there is no clear way to return to India. I seek the government’s guidance and support to help me get back home safely.”

Dubai airport disrupted

Iran reportedly fired missiles towards Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Doha, major east-west aviation hubs. As a result, flights across the region, including services to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, were cancelled. Hundreds of travellers have been left waiting for updates, uncertain about when they will be able to return home.

Several videos circulating on social media show crowded airport terminals and anxious passengers waiting for official announcements.

The crisis follows a sharp escalation in West Asia after Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Iranian military and nuclear-linked sites. The operation triggered retaliatory threats and airspace closures in several countries, including Iran and Iraq, disrupting key international air corridors.

Airlines across the region have been forced to reroute or cancel flights, while airports have set up help desks to assist stranded passengers. Both Air India and IndiGo said they remain in close coordination with aviation authorities and are monitoring the situation round the clock.

The airlines added that services will resume once safe flight corridors become available and urged passengers to stay updated through official channels as the situation continues to evolve.

(Inputs from ANI)