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  • /Jannat Zubair addresses Elvish Yadav dating rumours: 'Keep the link-up aside, then everything else is okay'

Jannat Zubair addresses Elvish Yadav dating rumours: 'Keep the link-up aside, then everything else is okay'

Actress Jannat Zubair has addressed circulating dating rumours with her Laughter Chefs co-star Elvish Yadav, stating that while she appreciates fan edits and support, romantic speculation goes "a little too much."

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 08:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 08:06 PM IST
Jannat Zubair addresses Elvish Yadav dating rumours: 'Keep the link-up aside, then everything else is okay'
Image Credit: @elvish yadav/instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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