Jannat Zubair and brother Ayaan 'physically assaulted' during broad daylight
Indian actress Jannat Zubair and her brother Ayaan Zubair addressed the reports on their social media accounts. A statement shared on Jannat Zubair's Instagram confirmed that both siblings are safe and that the police are actively investigating the matter.
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New Delhi: Television actress and social media sensation Jannat Zubair and her younger brother Ayaan Zubair reportedly faced a distressing encounter during a recent visit to Panvel. Claims emerged online suggesting the siblings were physically assaulted and chased on the highway in broad daylight.
Actress Confirms Incident on Social Media
Jannat Zubair addressed the situation via her official social media accounts. Her team posted a statement reading:
"Hi all,
We would like to update everyone that Jannat and Ayaan faced a distressing experience involving physical assault and a brazen chase incident on the highway during broad daylight yesterday.
Currently, the investigation is ongoing, with the police authorities actively looking into the matter.
Jannat and Ayaan are safe now. We truly appreciate your concern and are thankful for the constant support.
~Team Jannat Zubair"
The post was captioned with a request to avoid speculation: "We request your trust in the update shared here. Please refrain from speculation or spreading unverified information."
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Rising Star of Indian Television
Jannat Zubair began her acting career at the age of eight, quickly becoming one of the most recognised young talents in Indian television. She has appeared in popular shows such as Dill Mill Gayye, Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, and Tu Aashiqui.
Beyond television, she has featured in multiple music videos and made her Punjabi film debut with Kulche Chole, playing the lead role. She is currently seen on the cooking-comedy reality show Laughter Chefs.
Social Media Influence and Personal Achievements
Jannat Zubair is among the most followed Indian television celebrities online, boasting over 50 million Instagram followers, establishing her as a major digital influencer.
Adding to her professional milestones, she purchased her own house in Mumbai at just 21, marking her entry into entrepreneurship alongside her acting career.
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