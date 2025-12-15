Advertisement
LIONEL MESSI

Jannat Zubair And Elvish Yadav Meet Messi In Mumbai, Call It An 'Amazing Day'

‘Laughter Chefs’ stars Jannat Zubair and Elvish Yadav met football legend Messi in Mumbai, calling it an “amazing day.”

|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 03:23 PM IST|Source: IANS
Jannat Zubair And Elvish Yadav Meet Messi In Mumbai, Call It An 'Amazing Day'(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: As Messi fever grips the entire country, 'Laughter Chefs season 3' contestants Jannat Zubair and Elvish Yadav also got the rare opportunity to meet the 'G.O.A.T'. 

Sharing glimpses of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on social media, Jannat and Elvish dropped a joint post that read, "We met Messi!! What an amazing day (Sparkles emoji) Welcome to India So much love (red heart emoji) Special Thanks To @officialpuch.ai (Smiling face and red heart emoji) (Sic)."

 

 (@elvish_yadav)

Messi landed in Mumbai on Sunday as part of his India tour. However, he encountered an embarrassing situation in Kolkata, where he ended up spending only 20 minutes, despite a promised time of 2 hours.

The footballer was forced to leave early as the situation at the Salt Lake stadium turned unpredictable after political and influential figures tried hijacking the event, irking fans, who did not get a chance to see the football player even after paying thousands on tickets.

After Kolkata, Messi made a stop in Hyderabad and then Mumbai as part of his itinerary.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Booed As Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 Hits Mumbai: What Went Wrong At Wankhede

During his Mumbai visit, many bigwigs from Bollywood met the legendary footballer.

B-town beauty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, took her two boys, Taimur and Jeh, to meet Messi. Bebo was seen coming out of the Wankhede Stadium after meeting the footballer on Sunday.

While Kareena was dressed sharply in formals, her sons were seen wearing football jerseys. While Taimur wore the jersey with Messi’s name on it, Jeh was seen in a jersey with Argentina’s name.

Actress Shilpa Shetty also took her son, Viaan-Raj Kundra to meet the football legend at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

After coming out of the stadium following the meet, Shilpa told the media stationed outside the venue, “It was very nice. Iska (Viaan) ka toh dream poora ho gaya (Viaan's dream has been fulfilled)”.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

