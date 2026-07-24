Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Jannat Zubair takes indirect jibe at celebrities backing NEET protests, questions delayed solidarity

Jannat Zubair takes indirect jibe at celebrities backing NEET protests, questions delayed solidarity

Actress Jannat Zubair criticised fellow celebrities for suddenly voicing support for the month-long student NEET protests, questioning why their empathy arrived all at once only after the movement had already gained momentum.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 08:30 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 08:30 PM IST
Jannat Zubair takes indirect jibe at celebrities backing NEET protests, questions delayed solidarity
Image Credit: @jannat zubair/instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Travis Head breaks silence on Virat Kohli handshake controversy, says ‘Nothing to patch over’
Travis Head12 min ago
2
Education Ministry16 min ago
3
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi1 hr ago
4
CJP protest Jantar Mantar1 hr ago
5
Alzarri Joseph1 hr ago