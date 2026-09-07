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  • /Jantar Mantar Assault Case: Delhi court sends influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj to 14-day judicial custody

Jantar Mantar Assault Case: Delhi court sends influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court has remanded Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj to 14 days of judicial custody until September 21 following public outrage over a viral video in which he bragged about assaulting a student activist's father at Jantar Mantar.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 06:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 06:27 PM IST
Jantar Mantar Assault Case: Delhi court sends influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj to 14-day judicial custody
Image Credit: @bhardwaj_swatantra_official/Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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