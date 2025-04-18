Japanese Actor Mizuki Itagaki Found Dead After 'Missing' For Three Months

New Delhi: Japanese actor Mizuki Itagaki and former member of boy band 'Milk' has been found dead at the age of 24. The popular actor went missing three months ago, since the end of January 2025.

His family confirmed the news of his death through a post on social media.

Mizuki Itagaki enjoyed a massive fan following, however, the family's statement suggested that he had been struggling with mental health issues since last year.

Their statement read, "We're very sorry to share that actor Itagaki Mizuki has passed away due to an unfortunate incident. To all the fans who supported him with so much warmth, and to everyone who worked with him, we're truly grateful from the bottom of our hearts."

According to the statement, the actor disappeared at the end of January, prompting an extensive search by authorities and loved ones. After months of uncertainty, Tokyo police recently contacted the family with confirmation that his body had been located in the city.

“We're really sorry for not being able to share this news sooner with everyone who had been worried about him,” the family added. “Mizuki always worked hard with the hope of bringing smiles and joy to everyone through his acting. He had just started taking steps toward returning to work, so it's heartbreaking that his life ended like this, something even he probably never expected.”

Fans across Japan and beyond have expressed deep sorrow at the loss, remembering Itagaki not only for his talent and charm but also for the joy he brought through his performances. The family concluded their message with a request to keep his memory alive: “We hope you'll continue to remember Mizuki and the work he did with warmth in your hearts. Thank you so much for all your love and support.”

Itagaki Mizuki Instagram Stories Update



: We're very sorry to share that actor Itagaki Mizuki has passed away due to an unfortunate incident. To all the fans who supported him with so much warmth, and to everyone who worked with him, we're truly grateful from the bottom of… pic.twitter.com/spngZvQmou — putri (@voicexist) April 17, 2025

Itagaki rose to fame as a member of the idol group Milk and later established himself as a promising actor, gaining a devoted following through both television and film roles. His untimely death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and among fans worldwide.