Jared Leto accused of criminal sexual conduct by four women in new documentary

One woman alleged that Leto assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was 17. Another claimed the actor threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19. A third woman alleged that she had sex with Leto in California when she was 17, below the state's age of consent, and claimed the actor "shrugged off" a conversation about the legal age being 18. A fourth woman alleged that Leto made repeated sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was 16 and, on at least one occasion, suggested they should have sex, as per the outlet.