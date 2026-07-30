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Jared Leto accused of criminal sexual conduct by four women in new documentary

Jared Leto has not been charged with any crime in connection with the allegations described in the documentary.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 10:39 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 10:39 AM IST
Jared Leto accused of criminal sexual conduct by four women in new documentary
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