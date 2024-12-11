New Delhi: In an exciting announcement, Indian composer-singer-producer Jasleen Royal is set to join the iconic British rock band Coldplay as a surprise guest during their highly anticipated ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ in India.

This collaboration promises to be a highlight of the tour, bringing together Jasleen's unique musical style with Coldplay's legendary performances.

Jasleen Royal, celebrated for her soulful voice and innovative compositions, will bring a fresh and dynamic element to the concerts.

Her recent hits like 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', 'Love You Zindagi', ‘Heeriye’, 'Ranjha', and ‘Sahiba’ and collaborations have garnered widespread acclaim, making her one of the most loved artists in the Indian music scene today.

With her songs dominating global charts and back-to-back hits, Jasleen is set to captivate audiences alongside Coldplay.

Jasleen will be performing alongside Coldplay at the following venues:

* January 18, 2025: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

* January 19, 2025: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

* January 21, 2025: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

* January 25, 2025: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

* January 26, 2025: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

"I am thrilled and honored to be sharing the stage with Coldplay," said Jasleen Royal. "Their music has been a huge inspiration to me, and I can't wait to perform for our incredible fans in India."

Fans can expect an unforgettable experience as Jasleen Royal and Coldplay come together to create magic on stage. This collaboration is set to be a musical extravaganza, blending the best of Indian and international music.