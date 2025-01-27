Jasleen Royal Leads National Anthem On Republic Day At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert

Mumbai: In a spectacular celebration of India’s 76th Republic Day, singer-composer Jasleen Royal captivated a record-breaking crowd of over one lakh people at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. She led the National Anthem performance ahead of Coldplay’s final show on their Music of the Spheres World Tour in India.

The Ahmedabad concert, marking the culmination of Coldplay’s five-show India tour, was a historic moment for live entertainment in the country. Jasleen Royal, who had the honor of opening for the legendary British band at each of the five concerts, also collaborated with them to perform a special rendition of their track, “We Pray.”

As Jasleen led the massive crowd in singing the National Anthem on Republic Day, the moment turned into an awe-inspiring tribute to the nation. The stadium echoed with patriotic fervor as fans joined in, creating a unifying and unforgettable experience.

As soon as she shared the video on social media, netizens were quick to react with 'Jai Hind.' On fan wrote, 'To hear 150000 people sing the national anthem together. What a feeling.'

The concert, regarded as Coldplay’s largest to date, was a monumental event for music lovers. Fans across India who couldn’t attend in person were able to join the celebration through a seamless live stream, ensuring the electrifying performance reached millions beyond the stadium.

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour, combined with Jasleen Royal’s incredible presence, left an indelible mark on India’s live entertainment scene, making the Republic Day celebration truly historic.