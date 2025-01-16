Advertisement
JASLEEN ROYAL

Jasleen Royal Unveils 'Set List' For Coldplay Concert, Teases Fans With 2 Empty Slots

The Singer recently took to Instagram and share a glimpse of the songs she’ll be performing as the opening act for Coldplay’s India Tour.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2025, 07:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jasleen Royal Unveils 'Set List' For Coldplay Concert, Teases Fans With 2 Empty Slots (Image: @jasleenroyal/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Jasleen Royal, the Indian pop sensation who is also a composer, singer, songwriter, and producer, is making the nation proud with this remarkable achievement.

The Singer recently took to Instagram and share a glimpse of the songs she’ll be performing as the opening act for Coldplay’s India Tour. Expressing her excitement, Jasleen teased her fans with a sneak peek of what promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Have A Look At The Post: 

Jasleen shared the set list and captioned the post, "Any of your favorites missing?"

she revealed an exciting lineup featuring her biggest hits like "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," "Ranjha," "Assi Sajna," and "Love You Zindagi," while keeping two slots empty. With her soulful voice and electrifying stage presence, Jasleen is set to deliver a show-stopping opening act that will leave Coldplay's Indian audience in awe. 

Coldplay, renowned for their soul-stirring performances and iconic tracks, will be taking the stage on January 18th, 19th, and 21st in Mumbai, the city of dreams, followed by electrifying concerts in Ahmedabad on January 25th and 26th.

Known for her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, Jasleen’s set will blend her chart-topping hits with the energy of Coldplay’s iconic music.

Fans are eagerly awaiting this magical musical collaboration.

