/Jasmin Bhasin hospitalised in Dubai after battling a ‘serious infection,’ Aly Goni shares emotional photos

The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor shared how they had planned for a memorable birthday for Jasmin, but ended up spending it in the hospital. "Happy Happy Birthday, @jasminbhasin2806 (Red heart emoji) We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans (Sad face emoji) Instead of making birthday memories, we’re in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I’d trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again.(sic)," Aly wrote on the photo-sharing app.