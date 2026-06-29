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  • /Jasmin Bhasin hospitalised in Dubai after battling a ‘serious infection,’ Aly Goni shares emotional photos

Jasmin Bhasin hospitalised in Dubai after battling a ‘serious infection,’ Aly Goni shares emotional photos

Aly Goni penned an emotional birthday note for girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin after their planned celebration took an unexpected turn. The actor revealed that Jasmin had to spend her birthday in a hospital due to a serious infection.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 12:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Jasmin Bhasin hospitalised in Dubai after battling a ‘serious infection,’ Aly Goni shares emotional photos
Image Credit: Aly Goni, Instagram

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