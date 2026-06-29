/Jasmin Bhasin hospitalised in Dubai after battling a ‘serious infection,’ Aly Goni shares emotional photos

Mumbai: Television actor Aly Goni wished his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin a speedy recovery as she ended up spending her birthday in the hospital. In a heartfelt birthday post published by Aly on his official Instagram handle, he dropped a couple of photos of Jasmin from the hospital. In the primary pic, he was seen hugging the birthday girl, who was lying on the hospital bed. In another photo, Jasmin was sitting in a wheelchair.
The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor shared how they had planned for a memorable birthday for Jasmin, but ended up spending it in the hospital. "Happy Happy Birthday, @jasminbhasin2806 (Red heart emoji) We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans (Sad face emoji) Instead of making birthday memories, we’re in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I’d trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again.(sic)," Aly wrote on the photo-sharing app.
Wishing his lady love a speedy recovery, he added, "May Allah bless you with endless happiness, good health, love, and success.
Get well soon, That’s the only birthday wish in my heart today. (Red heart emoji) Happy Birthday. love you, always."
In another post, Aly revealed that they had come to Dubai to celebrate Jasmin's birthday but she got ill due to a serious infection.
Meanwhile, recently, Aly opened up about his marriage plans with Jasmin.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, he revealed that he will inform everyone when he and Jasmin plan to get married.
Aly joked that even his relatives have not been so pushy about his marriage.
"Jab shaadi karni hogi khud bata dunga sab ko...Mere RishteDaar mere itne peeche nahi pade jitna yaha insta pe log pade hai...apna apna kaam karo aur khush raho aur rehne do (When I have to get married, I will tell everyone myself. My relatives have not been as pushy as people here on Insta. Do your own thing, stay happy, and let it be)," he wrote on social media.
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