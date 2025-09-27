Jasmine Sandlas Drops 'POLS,' Says Her New Song 'Feels Like A Rebirth'

Mumbai: Singer Jasmine Sandlas, who is known for chartbusters such as "Yaar Na Miley" (Kick) and "Taras Nai Aaya" (Munjya), has dropped her latest independent single titled "POLS".

Shedding light on her latest number, Jasmine shared: “POLS feels like a completely new beginning—almost like a rebirth for me as an artist. It has the energy and freshness of a debut song, even though I’ve been in the music world since 2008, when I released my very first track, ‘Muskan.’ Those past years now feel like a period of practice and preparation, and with POLS, it’s finally playtime. This song marks the start of a new journey, filled with creative excitement and exploration.”

“The genre of the song is baile funk, which immediately won my heart the moment I heard the beat. This is actually my first Punjabi song in the baile funk genre, and it’s such a fresh, exciting sound to explore. For this collaboration, we flew in Foeseal, the biggest producer in Nepal, especially for the project. The songwriting team was incredible, and their support was invaluable in shaping this track,” she added.

Speaking about her experience of shooting "POLS", she added, “dance style for POLS is hip hop, and I learned the hook steps right on set—it was such an organic and fun process. The lyrics were crafted beautifully by the talented Shloke Lal, Mandy Gill, and Harjot Kaur. The concept for the music video was the director Preet Singh’s brilliant idea: setting it in a prison cell and having me embody a rebellious, carefree criminal who escapes through a tunnel, only to be caught again. That narrative added so much depth and playfulness to the project. Filming the video was a whirlwind, and I made sure to be a dedicated and attentive student on set, following every detail to connect our story seamlessly. Preet Singh is a genius director who led the entire project with amazing vision and precision. Honestly, I should dance more in my videos—the hook step is so catchy and fun!”

Jasmine revealed that the music video was shot in just one day.

"Honestly, it feels like my very first song as an artist, like I’m stepping into a whole new journey,” she shared.