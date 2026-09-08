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Jasmine Sandlas embraces her Punjabi roots as she celebrates birthday in Malta

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas celebrated her birthday in Malta with a special performance and a crowd she described as a dream audience, saying she was grateful to be celebrated by women who connect with her music.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 06:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 06:08 PM IST
Jasmine Sandlas embraces her Punjabi roots as she celebrates birthday in Malta
Image Credit: Jasmine Sandlas, instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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