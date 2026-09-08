Jasmine Sandlas embraces her Punjabi roots as she celebrates birthday in Malta

In a video from the celebrations, Jasmine could be seen addressing the crowd with excitement. “It’s the girls for me every time,” she said, expressing how happy and lucky she felt to perform in Malta for the first time. She said, “Malta was the best birthday party ever. As an artist, it was always my dream to be witnessed by the female gaze. I make music for the girls and i am so thankful to be celebrated by them. This is it.”