Jason Isaacs Reveals Why Filming 'Harry Potter' Was "Quite Boring" Despite Its Lasting Legacy

Los Angeles: Actor Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy, revealed why he found it "quite boring" to make 'Harry Potter'.

The 61-year-old actor played the father of Tom Felton's character Draco Malfoy in the adaptations of J.K. Rowling's bestselling book series. Even though he is "moved" by the legacy now, he actually didn't have "much fun" during his time on set, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking on BBC's 'The One Show', Isaacs said: "Even though I was in the films, when I take nephews and nieces to the tour, and the thing comes up and you're in the Great Hall, every time I burst out in tears. It's incredibly moving.

"There's some magic that happens in those books. and in those films. It's a terrible confession to make, but they weren't that fun to make. It's quite boring, to make these big special effects films."

The star appeared in five of the eight films, and said that these days it is a "pleasure" to see just how the magical franchise has impacted different generations of fans.

He said: "The pleasures all come afterwards when I see and meet people for whom their lives were changed by it. And still, people are reading it and share it with their children. Some people say their lives were saved by it, and I believe them. "There's something happened, who knows why?

"But when those ingredients came together and the soufflé rose, it created just love around the world. And a sense of belonging."

The film series provided leading stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson with global fame as the main students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft of Wizardry, and a reboot series is currently in production.

When asked if he was going to take part in the new series, he quipped to Deadline: "I’m hoping to come back as Hermione. I sent my audition tape in and I’ve yet to hear.”